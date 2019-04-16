https://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1278.38 $/oz Change: -8.53
Pt 883.37 $/oz Change: -2.47
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Sanbrado optimised study predicts 300 000 oz in first year – West African

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Sanbrado optimised study predicts 300 000 oz in first year – West African

16th April 2019

By: Nadine James
Creamer Media Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Sydney-listed West African Resources has increased its forecast yearly gold production from the Sanbrado mine, in Burkina Faso, following an optimised feasibility study.

Announcing the results of the study on Tuesday, the company said that Sanbrado would produce 301 000 oz in its first year of operations, at an all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $497/oz.

Advertisement

The mine would enter production in the third quarter of next year.

The forecast average yearly production increased to 217 000 oz/y  of gold over first five years of the mine life, and 153 000 oz/y over the current ten-year life-of-mine (LoM).

Advertisement

Previously, Sanbrado was expected to produce an average of 211 000 oz/y over the first five years, and an average of 133 000 oz/y over an 11-year mine life.

The M1 South underground mine life was extended to 6.5 years (two-million tonnes at 10.2 g/t for 645 000 oz), and the probable reserves were revised higher to 1.7-million ounces (21.6-million tonnes at 2.4 g/t gold).

The study reduced the post-tax payback to 14 months on $186-million pre-production capital costs. It predicted an AISC of $563/oz, or A$793/oz, over the first five years and an AISC of $633/oz, or A$892/oz, over the entire LoM.

Construction at the project is under way, and all long-lead items have been ordered.

The project is fully funded with the first $75-million drawdown of West African’s $200-million debt facility completed in earlier this month.

West African MD Richard Hyde noted, “the optimised feasibility study confirms that Sanbrado is a high-margin gold project . . . recent deep high-grade intercepts demonstrate the potential to extend reserves, and increase [yearly] production post year six with additional infill and extensional drilling.”

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.144 1.005s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close