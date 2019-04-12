https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.81 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 13.97 Change: -0.02
Au 1286.10 $/oz Change: -6.65
Pt 886.12 $/oz Change: -9.31
 
Home / Audio Newsletter← Back
PERTH|Port|Coal|Diesel|Energy|Gas|LNG|Mining|PROJECT|Resources|SHEFFIELD RESOURCES|Energy Hub|Energy Mix|Energy Supply|Ilmenite Product|Large-scale Mining Operations|Lifecycle Greenhouse Gas Emissions|Mining|Natural Gas|Oil And Gas|Port Infrastructure|Environmental|Bruce McFadzean|Infrastructure|Iron-ore|Mark McGowan|Woodside|Operations|Thunderbird|Western Australia|Western Australia|Diesel
Port|Coal|Diesel|Energy|Gas|LNG|Mining|PROJECT|Resources||Oil And Gas||Environmental|Infrastructure|Iron-ore||Operations||||Diesel
perth|port|coal|diesel-company|energy|gas|lng|mining|project|resources|sheffield-resources|energy-hub|energy-mix|energy-supply|ilmenite-product|large-scale-mining-operations|lifecycle-greenhouse-gas-emissions|mining-industry-term|natural-gas|oil-and-gas|port-infrastructure|environmental|bruce-mcfadzean|infrastructure|iron-ore-person|mark-mcgowan|woodside-person|operations|thunderbird|western-australia|western-australia-region|diesel-technology
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Woodside opens LNG truck loading facility at Pluto

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Woodside opens LNG truck loading facility at Pluto

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

12th April 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Oil and gas major Woodside has opened a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) truck loading facility at the Pluto LNG project, in Western Australia.

Following the completion of the commissioning activities, the facility will deliver seven LNG truck loadings a day, each transporting 80 000 ℓ of diesel. The facility’s capacity will be doubled by moving to a 24-hour operation, and further expanded if the market demands.

Advertisement

Woodside noted on Friday that at this initial capacity, replacing the diesel with LNG could reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by more than 120 000 t/y.

“The Pluto LNG truck loading facility is a further demonstration of our commitment to supplying domestic gas, and highlights Woodside’s drive to find new markets for our cleaner LNG,” said COO Meg O’Neill, noting that the Pilbara was an ideal hub for an LNG fuels market, with established LNG processing facilities located close to large-scale mining operations and port infrastructure.

Advertisement

“Around three-billion litres of diesel are imported into the Pilbara every year, mainly for the mining industry. In addition, the ships exporting iron-ore to international markets from the Pilbara consume approximately five-billion litres of heavy fuel annually.

“Woodside believes that LNG produced here in Western Australia can replace those higher-emission fuels, delivering environmental benefits, while supporting the growth of local industries and creating new markets for locally produced LNG.”

Woodside has struck an agreement with mineral sands miner Sheffield Resources to supply LNG to its Thunderbird project, under a 15-year agreement.

“The opening of this facility ensures our fully permitted Thunderbird project will have the reliable energy supply it needs for its long-term future,” said Sheffield MD Bruce McFadzean.

“In addition to low cost and low emissions, the LNG is ideally suited to the low temperature roast process we are planning for the Thunderbird project, as it produces a high-quality ilmenite product.”

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan welcomed the opening of the truck loading facility, and the opportunities it will create in the state’s north.

“Western Australia is now a world leader in the delivery of natural gas, and our state is ready to take the next step and create new investment opportunities to bolster our position as a global energy hub and create new jobs for local workers.

“Natural gas is increasingly playing a major role in the world's energy mix, as more countries commit to reducing greenhouse gases and seek alternatives to coal, diesel and other higher emissions fuels,” McGowan said.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.136 0.884s - 275pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close