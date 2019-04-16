https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.86 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 14.05 Change: 0.00
Au 1283.38 $/oz Change: -3.53
Pt 887.78 $/oz Change: 1.94
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Base Metals Home← Back
Gold|Copper|Installation|Mining|PROJECT|Rio Tinto|Sustainable|Turquoise Hill|Underground|Mongolia|Mining|Services|Turquoise Hill
Gold|Copper|Installation|Mining|PROJECT|Sustainable|Underground||Services|
gold|copper|installation|mining|project|rio-tinto|sustainable|turquoise-hill|underground|mongolia|mining-industry-term|services|turquoise-hill-natural-feature
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Turquoise Hill reviewing impact of Oyu Tolgoi Shaft 2 delay

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Turquoise Hill reviewing impact of Oyu Tolgoi Shaft 2 delay

16th April 2019

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Rio Tinto, the project manager of the Oyu Tolgoi, in Mongolia, has concluded a review of the fit-out and commissioning issues at Shaft 2 – the main production and services shaft of the underground development – and expects the shaft to be completed by the end of October.

Rio Tinto-owned Turquoise Hill in February said that a review of the Shaft 2 commissioning was under way and described the installation as “technically challenging”.

Advertisement

The TSX- and NYSE-listed mining company said that the impact of these changes, including the further delay to Shaft 2, would be included in a definitive estimate review, which would be completed towards the end of the year.

In parallel, Turquoise Hill would incorporate the impact of any further delay to sustainable first production beyond the end of the third quarter of 2021 in its cash flows, liquidity and financing projections.

Advertisement

Turquoise Hill, which holds the giant mine in a 66:34 partnership with the Mongolian government, added that it would explore potential mitigation options.

Meanwhile, the Oyu Tolgoi openpit mine’s first-quarter copper production increased by 18% to 45 800 t and gold output surged 187.6% to 120 000 oz, placing the company on track to meet its 2019 guidance.

Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 125 000 t to 155 000 t of copper and 180 000 oz to 220 000 oz of gold in concentrates for 2019.

Mill throughput for 2019 is expected to be about 40-million tonnes.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.148 1.007s - 274pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close