Strike ends at Sierra Metals’ Yauricocha mine

A near-month-long labour strike over contractor changes at the Yauricocha mine, in Peru, ended at the weekend.

Canada-based mining company Sierra Metals has said that an agreement was reached whereby no contractors dismissed as part of the contractor change will be reinstated, which was the initial reason for the strike.

Workers, who downed tools in March 19, agreed to resume regular operations at the mine on Sunday, April 14.

The lost production experienced during the strike is not expected to materially affect Sierra Metals’ production guidance or mine budget for the year.

The guidance for the company, which also includes the Bolivar and Cusi mines, in Mexico, is silver-equivalent production of between 19.5-million and 21.8-million ounces, copper equivalent production of between 107-million and 119.9-million pounds, and zinc equivalent production of between 261.5-million and 292.9-million pounds.