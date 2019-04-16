Senex awards Surat basin drilling contract

Listed oil and gas company Senex will start its Surat basin gas drilling programme next month, after contracting services provider Easternwell.

“This contract puts in place one of the final major elements for the delivery of our Surat basin natural gas project,” said MD and CEO Ian Davies in a media release on Tuesday.

Easternwell would start Senex’s natural gas drilling programme across Project Atas and Roma North in May, with completion of the initial drilling programme planned for mid-2020.

“With construction of the gas processing facilities on schedule, and drilling to start in May, Senex is on track to deliver first sales gas from Roma North mid-year and from Project Atlas by the end of 2019. These developments will achieve a step change in production, cash-flow and earnings for Senex and deliver much needed gas to the east coast market,” Davies stated.

Senex has partnered with major infrastructure provider Jemena to build, own and operate the Project Atlas gas processing facility. Civil works are under way on this facility.