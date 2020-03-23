Ramaphosa announces 21-day lockdown for South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced a national lockdown in South Africa as the government announced measures to curtail the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

“The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nationwide lockdown for 21 days with effect from midnight on Thursday the 26th of March,” Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation from the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa said the lockdown would last until April 16.

During the lockdown, people will not be allowed to leave their homes.

He said that international travellers in South Africa since March 9, will be confined to their hotel rooms.

Earlier on Monday, the health department announced that the South Africa had 402 cases of Covid-19.