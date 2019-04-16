https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.91 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 14.09 Change: -0.04
Au 1278.38 $/oz Change: -8.53
Pt 883.37 $/oz Change: -2.47
 
Home / Audio Newsletter← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

OceanaGold to earn into Nevada gold project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

OceanaGold to earn into Nevada gold project

16th April 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Australia-based midtier miner OceanaGold has struck an earn-in deal in Nevada, in the US, with American Pacific Mining (APM), in terms of which it could hold a controlling interest in the Tuscarora project.

OceanaGold will earn a 51% stake by spending $4-million over the next four years, and will have an option to earn an additional 24% by investing $6-million over another four years.

Advertisement

OceanaGold will be the operator and, upon earning-in an interest, a joint venture (JV) management committee will be formed.

“This announcement adds excitement to the project and the company as we enter a new exploration season. OceanaGold is the perfect partner in our eyes, especially with the success they have had at Waihi in New Zealand—a similar high-grade epithermal system. For a company of our size, this transaction is a big milestone,” comments APM CEO Warwick Smith.

Advertisement

The agreement with APM is OceanaGold’s second Nevada JV announcement in as many months. In December, the company finalised an agreement to earn up to a 75% interest in TSX-V-listed Bravada Gold’s Highland gold/silver project along the Walker Lane Gold trend.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.187 0.963s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close