Mt Thirsty North gets maiden resource

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior Barra Resources has reported a maiden inferred Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant mineral resource of 1.5-million tonnes, grading 0.092% cobalt and 0.55% nickel at its Mt Thirsty north deposit, in Western Australia.

The maiden resource estimate for the Mt Thirsty north deposit is in addition to the Mt Thirsty main deposit, which is estimated to host an indicated resource of some 22.6-million tonnes, grading at 0.116% cobalt and 0.53% nickel, and an inferred resource of 2.5-million tonnes, at 0.099% cobalt and 0.44% nickel.

Advertisement



Mt Thirsty is jointly owned by Barra and Conico, which are currently progressing a prefeasibility study on the project.



To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here