Katanga Mining resumes cobalt exports from DRC

BENGALURU – Katanga Mining, a unit of Glencore, said on Monday it resumed exporting and selling a limited quantity of cobalt from its Kamoto project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The company said in November it had temporarily suspended the export and sale of cobalt from the project after uranium was found in levels above the acceptable limit for export.

Katanga said on Monday it produced about 930 t of contained cobalt since January through interim operational solutions.

The company also said it would focus on processing an ion exchange plant, which would help remove the excess levels of uranium.

In November, Katanga had said it expects the plant to be completed by the end of the second quarter.

Analysts have said they did not expect any material hit to Glencore from the temporary halt in exports.

Glencore's shares were down 0.5% in afternoon trading on the London Stock Exchange.