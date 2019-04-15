https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.81 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 13.98 Change: -0.02
Au 1283.84 $/oz Change: -8.91
Pt 883.24 $/oz Change: -12.19
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Cobalt← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Katanga Mining resumes cobalt exports from DRC

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Katanga Mining resumes cobalt exports from DRC

15th April 2019

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

BENGALURU – Katanga Mining, a unit of Glencore, said on Monday it resumed exporting and selling a limited quantity of cobalt from its Kamoto project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The company said in November it had temporarily suspended the export and sale of cobalt from the project after uranium was found in levels above the acceptable limit for export.

Advertisement

Katanga said on Monday it produced about 930 t of contained cobalt since January through interim operational solutions.

The company also said it would focus on processing an ion exchange plant, which would help remove the excess levels of uranium.

Advertisement

In November, Katanga had said it expects the plant to be completed by the end of the second quarter.

Analysts have said they did not expect any material hit to Glencore from the temporary halt in exports.

Glencore's shares were down 0.5% in afternoon trading on the London Stock Exchange.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.303 1.079s - 581pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close