https://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1283.74 $/oz Change: -3.17
Pt 887.07 $/oz Change: 1.23
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Port|Sydney|Townsville|Glencore|MMG|rail|South32|transport|Water|Australia|Mount Isa|Mt Isa|Mark Bailey|Queensland
Port||rail|transport|Water||||
port|sydney|townsville|glencore|mmg|rail|south32|transport|water|australia-country|mount-isa|mt-isa|mark-bailey|queensland
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Flood-damaged Mt Isa zinc railway to reopen April 29

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Flood-damaged Mt Isa zinc railway to reopen April 29

16th April 2019

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

SYDNEY – A railway that carries zinc from major producers such as Glencore across Australia's Outback is expected to reopen this month, Queensland's Transport Minister said on Tuesday.

"Every resource has been made available to accelerate recovery works," Mark Bailey said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Queensland Rail expects to reopen the full length of the 1 000-km Mount Isa line from Monday, April 29," he said.

The 1 000-km rail line is used by miners including Glencore, MMG and South32 to carry zinc and lead concentrate from the Mt Isa region to a port at Townsville.

Advertisement

The rail line was damaged in floods that covered vast tracts of Queensland's Outback in muddy water in February. Previous repair timetables had put the line's reopening between the end of April and the middle of May.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.225 1.326s - 269pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close