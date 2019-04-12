https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.81 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 13.97 Change: -0.02
Au 1286.10 $/oz Change: -6.65
Pt 886.12 $/oz Change: -9.31
 
Home / World News / North America← Back
San Ramon|Anadarko Petroleum Corp|Business|Chevron Corp|Flow|Gas|Petroleum|Flow|Natural Gas|Gulf Of Mexico|Michael Wirth|California|Gulf Of Mexico
|Business|Flow|Gas|Petroleum|Flow|||||
san-ramon|anadarko-petroleum-corp|business|chevron-corp|flow-company|gas|petroleum|flow-industry-term|natural-gas|gulf-of-mexico|michael-wirth|california|gulf-of-mexico-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Chevron to acquire Anadarko for $33bn in stock, cash

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Chevron to acquire Anadarko for $33bn in stock, cash

12th April 2019

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Chevron Corp will acquire Anadarko Petroleum Corp for $65 a share, the company said in a statement. Anadarko shareholders will receive 0.3869 shares of Chevron and $16.25 in cash for each Anadarko share.

Chevron will issue 200-million shares and pay $8-billion in cash. The company will also assume about $15-billion of net debt.

Advertisement

Chevron expects the deal to add to free cash flow and earnings per share one year after closing. The company will boost its share repurchase rate by $1-billion to $5-billion a year upon closing of the deal.

The transaction is expected to achieve run-rate cost synergies of $1-billion before tax and capital spending cuts of $1-billion within a year of closing.

Advertisement

“This transaction builds strength on strength for Chevron. The combination of Anadarko’s premier, high-quality assets with our advantaged portfolio strengthens our leading position in the Permian, builds on our deepwater Gulf of Mexico capabilities and will grow our liquefied natural gas business. It creates attractive growth opportunities in areas that play to Chevron’s operational strengths and underscores our commitment to short-cycle, higher-return investments,” Chevron chairperson and CEO Michael Wirth says.

The combined company will continue to be led by Wirth as chairperson and CEO and will remain headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.111 0.923s - 277pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close