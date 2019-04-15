https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.81 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 13.97 Change: -0.02
Au 1286.10 $/oz Change: -6.65
Pt 886.12 $/oz Change: -9.31
 
Home / Audio Newsletter← Back
Gold|Copper|Copper And Associates|Energy|Environment|Mining|Sustainable|Brazil|Denmark|Mining|Adriana Ramos|Iron-ore|Jair Bolsonaro|Michel Temer
Gold|Copper|Energy|Environment|Mining|Sustainable|||Iron-ore|
gold|copper|copper-and-associates|energy|environment|mining|sustainable|brazil|denmark|mining-industry-term|adriana-ramos|iron-ore-person|jair-bolsonaro|michel-temer
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Bolsonaro says Brazil rainforest reserve may be opened to mining

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Bolsonaro says Brazil rainforest reserve may be opened to mining

15th April 2019

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday the country could open a vast reserve in the Amazon rainforest to mining, a move that his predecessor attempted before backtracking due to an international outcry by environmentalists.

The National Reserve of Copper and Associates (Renca) occupies roughly 46 100 km2, an area slightly larger than Denmark, that is thought to be rich in gold, copper, iron-ore and other minerals.

Advertisement

"Let's talk about Renca. Renca is ours," Bolsonaro said at a televised event in Amapá state, home to part of the reserve.

"Let's use the riches that God gave us for the wellbeing of our population," Bolsonaro said. "You won't get any trouble from the Environment Ministry, nor the Mines and Energy Ministry nor any other."

Advertisement

Mining has been off-limits in the Renca, located in the northern states of Pará and Amapá, since it was established in 1984 to protect against perceived threats from foreign miners.

The reserve was established by a presidential decree and therefore can be revoked by the president without congressional approval.

Bolsonaro's predecessor, Michel Temer, abolished the reserve in 2017, only to reinstate it the following month after global backlash from environmentalists who said it would lead to a spike in deforestation.

"Brazil already had the chance to express its views on the opening of Renca to development, and public opinion was not favorable," said Adriana Ramos, legal and policy adviser at the Brazilian nongovernmental organization Instituto Socioambiental (ISA), in a statement.

"But the government prefers to announce controversial and outdated initiatives instead of new ideas for sustainable development in the Amazon," she said.

The Amazon, about 60% of which lies in Brazil, is the world's largest tropical rainforest. It is a bulwark against global warming and is sometimes called the "lungs of the world" because of the vast amounts of carbon dioxide its trees absorb.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.131 1.099s - 271pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close