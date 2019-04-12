Arc to drill new targets at Zambia project

https://www.miningweekly.com
12th April 2019

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

Font size: -+

Aim-listed Arc Minerals has started an exploration programme at its Zamsort copper/cobalt project, in Zambia.

This followed completion of an airborne geophysical programme.

The exploration programme entails infill soil sampling over new targets, with 1 200 samples already completed, and drilling of new targets, as soon as weather conditions improve. 

The infill soil geochemical programme over the key target discovery areas will reduce the current spacing of 1 km between profile lines to 200 m. This further refinement of the soil geochemistry will enable more defined drilling of the targets, said the company.

“I am very pleased to have completed the follow-up work on the new anomalies and to have commenced the soil sampling programme early. As soon as weather conditions allow, we shall be deploying rigs to Cheyeza West . . . and start our drilling programme. 

“The Cheyeza West and Lumbeta anomalies . . . are around ten order of magnitude larger than anything previously looked at in the Zamsort project area – and are a potential game changer for Arc,” said executive chairperson Nick von Schirnding.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

