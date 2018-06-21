Zimbabwe produced 3.4 tons of gold in May, Fidelity says

HARARE – Zimbabwean small-scale miners produced 2.2 t of gold in May, while bigger companies had 1.2 t in output of the precious metal, the central bank’s gold-buying unit said.

Fidelity Printers and Refineries didn’t give comparative production figures for a year earlier. The nation expects to produce 30 t of gold this year.

