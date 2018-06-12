Vedanta to double output at Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines – regional CEO

http://www.miningweekly.com
12th June 2018

By: Reuters

LUSAKA – Vedanta Resources plans to double finished copper production at Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to 200 000 t this year, the CEO of its Zambian unit said on Monday.

KCM has ploughed roughly $3-billion into the Southern African country's copper mines since 2004, including a $1-billion investment package announced last year to revamp and upgrade some mines.

"Last year we produced just under 100 000 t and I want us to get to 200 000 t this year," Vedanta's Deshnee Naidoo told Reuters, adding that KCM is on track to produce 400 000 t of copper a year in the next few years.

Vedanta also plans to invest $300-million in a 300 MW coal-fired power plant in Zambia and has started prefeasibility studies, she said.

Naidoo, also the head of Vedanta's Africa Base Metals unit, said the company is also looking at building another power plant at a zinc refinery at Gamsberg in the Northern Cape region of South Africa.

Vedanta is already bringing on new production at Gamsberg, where output should start within a month, ramping up to full production of 250 000 t annually in about a year, she said.

Naidoo also said that it may not be possible to mine underground in Namibia when the company's open-pit operations at Skorpion Zinc become exhausted around 2020.

"As it stands, we might only extend the mine life by another two to three years," she said.

Skorpion is expected to produce about 90 000 t of zinc this year, reaching approximately 130 000 t by 2020.

