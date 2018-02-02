http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.96 Change: -0.17
R/$ = 11.96 Change: -0.10
Au 1348.26 $/oz Change: 8.39
Pt 1006.00 $/oz Change: 12.49
 
Home / Sector News / Coal← Back
Cape Town|Construction|Johannesburg|Maputo|Port|Botswana|Coal|Design|Efficiency|Export|Freight|IHS Markit|Ports|PROJECT|Projects|rail|System|The Link|Transnet|transport|Botswana|Germany|Norway|Swaziland|Overvaal Tunnel|Port Of Richards Bay|Maintenance|Service|Richards Bay|Brian Monakali
Construction|Port|Botswana|Coal|Design|Efficiency|Export|Freight|Ports|PROJECT|Projects|rail|System|Transnet|transport|||Maintenance|Service||
cape-town|construction|johannesburg|maputo|port|botswana|coal|design|efficiency|export|freight|ihs-markit|ports|project|projects|rail|system|the-link|transnet|transport|botswana-country|germany|norway|swaziland|overvaal-tunnel|port-of-richards-bay|maintenance|service|richards-bay|brian-monakali
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Transnet signals it’s on track to free up coal export routes

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Transnet signals it’s on track to free up coal export routes

2nd February 2018

By: Kim Cloete
Creamer Media Correspondent

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

CAPE TOWN (miningweekly.com) – Transnet is moving ahead with projects to boost the volume of coal carried from the coalfields to the port of Richards Bay and Maputo, says GM capital planning Brian Monakali.

He told delegates attending the IHS Markit South African Coal Export Conference, in Cape Town, this week, that some of the group’s plans and projects were at an advanced stage.

Advertisement

This included the doubling of the Overvaal tunnel, with the aim of boosting the network capacity from 81-million tonnes to beyond 132-million tonnes.

The expansion project will develop a second line within 20 m of the 4-km-long railway line near Ermelo, in Mpumalanga.

Advertisement

“All the design work has been completed. The team is reviewing the entire package to ensure the solution is the most optimum one,” said Monakali.

Although the cost of the tunnel was projected to be high, Transnet was hoping to reduce the costs by working with the design team. 

“It’s a challenge with current market challenges. We’d like to optimise the capital and do the project at a lower cost.”

He said a team had been to Germany and Norway to learn about their experiences.

“We’re looking at 2022 to get the project done. We have followed the normal governance processes to get to the next phase. We now need to go to the market to get a service provider to do the project.”

He said Transnet was also strengthening the Ermelo network to meet future demand, so that 200-wagon trains could run from the source. 

“This would increase capacity and improve efficiency.”

Monakali said Transnet continued to carry out intensive maintenance on the current tunnel and was looking at implementing a more intelligent computer monitoring system to ensure its structure, which would accurately pick up any potential problems. 

He said intensive maintenance was carried out monthly at the tunnel. The system is shut down for one day a month to do maintenance in the tunnel, with another ten days of intensive maintenance every year.

He said Transnet was also planning to further unlock the Waterberg coalfields by upgrading the line to enable it to carry more coal.

Transnet was also in a prefeasibility stage with Botswana Railways in a project to more easily transport Botswana’s growing reserves of coal to the ports of Richards Bay and Maputo. 

Meanwhile, the Swaziland rail link, which involves the construction of a new 150 km link to Swaziland, had passed the feasibility phase and is ready to go to market to request funding, said Monakali.

The link would enable a dedicated general freight line and a separate coal line from Ermelo.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.66 1.374s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close