Transnet prepares for annual coal line shutdown

27th June 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

Plans are at an advanced stage for State-owned Transnet Freight Rail to embark on its annual shutdown of the coal export line, which is scheduled to take place from July 2 to 11.

“The shutdown is an annual exercise carried out around this time to ensure that the company tackles its maintenance backlog; replaces old, obsolete and problematic infrastructure . . . ; and accelerates the major capital expansion/upgrade projects in line with the expected volume growth,” Transnet said in a statement on Wednesday.

The shutdown programme is also necessitated by the fact that there are sections on the coal line where infrastructure work cannot be carried out without stopping the entire train service.  

“Transnet is working closely with its customers in planning for the execution of the shutdown programme for all parties to realise the long-term benefits that goes with it.”

Specific activities to be carried out during the shutdown period include turnout replacement, formation rehabilitation, sleeper replacement and substation overhaul.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

