http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1331.69 $/oz Change: 3.57
Pt 1005.00 $/oz Change: 6.93
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Gold|Toronto|Vancouver|Beta Hunt Mine|Mark Selby|Western Australia|Western Australia
Gold|||||
gold|toronto|vancouver|beta-hunt-mine|mark-selby|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

RNC lifts Beta Hunt mine's Q4 output 21%

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

RNC lifts Beta Hunt mine's Q4 output 21%

19th January 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Diversified Canadian miner RNC Minerals has reported a 21% increase in fourth-quarter gold output from the Beta Hunt mine, in Western Australia, over the prior September period, producing 12 722 oz of gold, to reach an annualised production rate of more than 70 000 oz during the second half of December.

The Toronto-headquartered company mined 160 000 t of ore at beta Hunt, which had an average grade of 2.47 g/t gold during the fourth-quarter ended December - improvements of 10% in both cases over the prior period.

Advertisement

The mill processed 158 000 t of ore at a headgrade of 2.39 g/t gold, compared with 182 000 t grading 2.23 g/t gold in the third quarter.

Gold recovery improved to 92% from 90% in the third quarter.

Advertisement

Beta Hunt also produced 7 000 t of nickel in concentrate grading 2.64% nickel.

"I am very pleased with the continued quarter-over-quarter performance improvement in Beta Hunt mine production to record levels underpinned by continued improvements in both tonnes mined and grade. We expect continued robust improvements in throughput and grade during the current quarter," president and CEO Mark Selby stated.

For the full-year 2017, RNC produced 37 027 oz of gold - a year-on-year improvement of 33% - while gold sales soared 60% to 33 578 oz of gold. For the full year, mined nickel output totalled 33 800 t and milled production was 33 700 t at a mill grade of 2.73%. Nickel in concentrate output was 160 t during the fourth quarter and 800 t for the full year.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.175 1.021s - 249pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close