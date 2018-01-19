RNC lifts Beta Hunt mine's Q4 output 21%

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Diversified Canadian miner RNC Minerals has reported a 21% increase in fourth-quarter gold output from the Beta Hunt mine, in Western Australia, over the prior September period, producing 12 722 oz of gold, to reach an annualised production rate of more than 70 000 oz during the second half of December.

The Toronto-headquartered company mined 160 000 t of ore at beta Hunt, which had an average grade of 2.47 g/t gold during the fourth-quarter ended December - improvements of 10% in both cases over the prior period.

The mill processed 158 000 t of ore at a headgrade of 2.39 g/t gold, compared with 182 000 t grading 2.23 g/t gold in the third quarter.

Gold recovery improved to 92% from 90% in the third quarter.

Beta Hunt also produced 7 000 t of nickel in concentrate grading 2.64% nickel.

"I am very pleased with the continued quarter-over-quarter performance improvement in Beta Hunt mine production to record levels underpinned by continued improvements in both tonnes mined and grade. We expect continued robust improvements in throughput and grade during the current quarter," president and CEO Mark Selby stated.

For the full-year 2017, RNC produced 37 027 oz of gold - a year-on-year improvement of 33% - while gold sales soared 60% to 33 578 oz of gold. For the full year, mined nickel output totalled 33 800 t and milled production was 33 700 t at a mill grade of 2.73%. Nickel in concentrate output was 160 t during the fourth quarter and 800 t for the full year.