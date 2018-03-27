Mine worker crushed to death at De Beers operations in Limpopo

JOHANNESBURG – A female employee was crushed to death when she fell onto a conveyer belt at De Beer's Venetia diamond mine in Limpopo, police said on Monday.

Spokespeson Brigadier Motjafela Mojapelo said the incident happened on Sunday.

''The conveyer belt ultimately dragged her into a stone scrubber where her body was found trapped between the rocks with multiple wounds. A case of culpable homicide has since been opened.''

The woman was identified as 31-year-old Maggie Dimakatso Semata.

Venetia mine is in Alldays, 80 km outside the town of Musina.