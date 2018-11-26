http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.77 Change: -0.05
R/$ = 13.88 Change: -0.02
Au 1225.14 $/oz Change: 3.24
Pt 842.00 $/oz Change: 1.34
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

EU proposes new WTO reform to safeguard dispute settlement body

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

EU proposes new WTO reform to safeguard dispute settlement body

26th November 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The European Union (EU) unveiled a new proposal that seeks to stave off paralysis of the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO's) dispute settlement system by unblocking the appointment of its appellate body members, according to a statement Monday.

The proposal has the backing of Australia, Canada, China, Iceland, India, Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore and Switzerland.

Advertisement

“The appellate body function of the WTO dispute settlement system is moving towards a cliff’s edge,” EU trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom said in the statement.

“Without this core function of the WTO, the world would lose a system that has ensured stability in global trade for decades.”

Advertisement

The proposal will be presented at the WTO’s General Council on December 12.

For more than a year, the Trump administration has blocked appointments to the appellate body, which has the final say in upholding, modifying or reversing rulings that often affect some of the world’s biggest companies and billions of dollars in commerce. If the US continues its hold, the body will be paralysed in late 2019 because it won’t have the three panelists required to sign off on rulings.

The EU paper is important because it aims to shift the WTO’s nascent reform discussions toward negotiations on a concrete text.

The proposal won’t advance until the US and the rest of the WTO’s 164 members agree to amend the WTO dispute settlement understanding, which is considered to be a significant undertaking.

The proposal is unlikely to gain the backing of the US, which has criticised the appellate body for overstepping its mandate with aggressive interpretations of WTO rules.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.349 0.95s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close