http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1313.42 $/oz Change: 3.29
Pt 916.00 $/oz Change: 16.08
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Melbourne|Perth|BHP|CHINA STEEL|Coal|Fortescue Metals Group|Road|Sustainable|Asia|China|Yandi Mine|Basic Oxygen Furnace Steel Manufacturers|Service|Steel|Steel Industry|Steel Mills|Steel Sector|Bloomberg Intelligence|Environmental|Arnoud Balhuizen|Iron Ore|Iron-ore|Operations
|Coal|Road|Sustainable||||Service|Steel|||Environmental|Iron Ore|Iron-ore|Operations
melbourne|perth|bhp|china-steel|coal|fortescue-metals-group|road|sustainable|asia|china|yandi-mine|basic-oxygen-furnace-steel-manufacturers|service|steel|steel-industry|steel-mills|steel-sector|bloomberg-intelligence-market-index|environmental|arnoud-balhuizen|iron-ore|iron-ore-person|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Biggest miner says China's shift to quality iron-ore will hold

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Biggest miner says China's shift to quality iron-ore will hold

7th May 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

MELBOURNE – BHP Billiton, the world’s biggest miner, forecasts reforms in China’s steel sector will continue to hand an advantage to suppliers of higher-quality iron-ore and coking coal as consumption of the alloy keeps growing well into the next decade.

Steel mills are likely to retain about two-thirds of the improvements in margins seen since a push began in China in late 2015 to reduce excess capacity and meet more stringent environmental standards, Chief commercial officer Arnoud Balhuizen said Monday in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Advertisement

“This drove – and is driving – a continuous demand for higher-quality raw materials,” which has resulted in wider spreads between premium and lower-grade iron ore and coking coal, Balhuizen said. “We think these price differentials will be sustained – for at least two-thirds of what we have seen last year.”

Steel mill profitability peaked in December and slumped through March before rebounding, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence index of basic oxygen furnace steel manufacturers. Profitability of steel companies in Asia will remain stable in 2018, underpinned by demand and capacity cuts, Moody’s Investors Service said in a February note.

Advertisement

China’s reforms to its steel industry are shifting from a focus on removing capacity to upgrading operations, according to BHP’s Balhuizen. Meeting both emissions curbs and targets to lift longer-term utilisation rates to 80% mean the sector will favour large, coastal mills using cleaner, premium steelmaking materials.

It’s an argument rejected by some competitors, including Perth-based Fortescue Metals Group, which exports a lower-grade iron-ore and said last month mills have flagged they’ll seek out cheaper raw materials as profitability declines.

A discount on 58% grade iron-ore from benchmark 62% content material has narrowed to about $12.75 metric a ton from $16.50 a ton in September, according to Mysteel.com data.

BHP forecasts “slow, but sustainable growth” in China steel consumption of about 1% a year through the mid-2020s, supported by opportunities from the Belt and Road initiative, Balhuizen said. “Towards the end of the next decade, we see a slow demand tapering for steel, as well as iron-ore.”

The producer has no current plans to lift output beyond a target of 290-million metric tons, according to Balhuizen. Adding the planned South Flank development to replace the retiring Yandi mine will lift BHP’s average iron ore grade and can help meet demand for quality inputs. “It plays well in the direction we see in the Chinese steel industry,” he said.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.215 1.081s - 311pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close