https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.81 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 13.97 Change: -0.02
Au 1286.10 $/oz Change: -6.65
Pt 886.12 $/oz Change: -9.31
 
Home / World News / North America← Back
Wendover|Exploration|Mesa Exploration|Mining|Petroleum|PROJECT|Projects|Quintana Petroleum|Resources|Underground|Water|Westwater Resources|United States|Lithium Mining Operations|Christopher Jones|Bearing|Operations|Utah
|Exploration|Mining|Petroleum|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Underground|Water|||||Bearing|Operations|
wendover|exploration|mesa-exploration|mining|petroleum|project|projects|quintana-petroleum|resources|underground|water|westwater-resources|united-states|lithium-mining-operations|christopher-jones|bearing|operations|utah
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Utah grants water rights for Sal Rica lithium project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Utah grants water rights for Sal Rica lithium project

15th April 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Nasdaq-listed Westwater Resources’ application for water rights to develop lithium mining operations at its Sal Rica project, in the arid US state of Utah, has been approved.

The Department of Natural Resources of Utah granted the application to use 1.85-million cubic metres a year of water.

Advertisement

“Utah’s grant of water rights enables us to extract the lithium bearing brines from underground. We believe that owning the right to use the ground water materially differentiates our exploration projects from others in the area going forward,” says Westwater president and CEO Christopher Jones.

The Sal Rica lithium brine exploration project is located in the Pilot Valley area, north of the town of Wendover.

Advertisement

Historical exploration by Quintana Petroleum and more recent exploration by Mesa Exploration partially outlined a broad area of the Pilot Valley in which shallow brines are mineralised with lithium up to 81 parts per million (ppm). Subsequent in-fill and confirmation sampling by Westwater returned lithium values ranging from 40 ppm to 100 ppm lithium in 13 of the 14 samples.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.13 0.802s - 277pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close