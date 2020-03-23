Newmont puts four mines on care and maintenance

Global metals miner Newmont Corporation has decided to put four of its operations on care and maintenance, in Argentina, Canada and Peru, to protect nearby communities and align with travel restrictions, while the Covid-19 disease continues to spread globally.

The company has also decided to withdraw its full-year guidance for 2020, as some production could be deferred into 2021.

The company on Monday said the halted operations would be positioned so they could safely and quickly resume normal operations once protective measures were lifted.

The operations that have been put on care and maintenance include Musselwhite, Eléonore, Cerro Negro and Yanacocha.

Meanwhile, Newmont has taken other measures at its operating mines to curb the spread of the virus, including cancelling all non-essential travel, enhancing temperature and questionnaire screening at entry points to sites, establishing remote working plans for employees and implementing mandatory self-quarantine for anyone who has travelled internationally or has flu-like symptoms.

The company is also providing healthcare support to nearby communities, where needed, and established a global supply chain task force to assess all potential risks and develop viable contingency plans.

“Our business continuity plans and rapid response teams have been fully mobilised in response to the Covid-19 global pandemic. We are working closely with host communities, First Nations and other indigenous peoples, regional and national governments and health experts to protect our workforce and nearby communities,” said president and CEO Tom Palmer.

This includes putting some operations temporarily into care and maintenance while others continue to operate at targeted production levels.

“We are also making sure that these short-term disruptions do not impact long-term business value while ensuring we are well-positioned to safely and efficiently ramp-up operations in a timely manner once the worst of this global pandemic passes.”