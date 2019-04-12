https://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1286.10 $/oz Change: -6.65
Pt 886.12 $/oz Change: -9.31
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Expertise|Coal|Energy|Industrial|Mining|Technology|Canada|Communications|Communications Campaigns|Development Mining|Energy|Metal|Mining|Michael Goehring|Rob Rotzinger|British Columbia
Expertise|Coal|Energy|Industrial|Mining|Technology||||
expertise|coal|energy|industrial|mining|technology|canada|communications|communications-campaigns|development-mining|energy-industry-term|metal|mining-industry-term|michael-goehring|rob-rotzinger|british-columbia
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Goehring appointed the new voice of BC mining

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Goehring appointed the new voice of BC mining

12th April 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The Mining Association of British Columbia (MABC) has appointed Michael Goehring its president and CEO, with effect from next month.

He joins MABC from Canada’s largest communications firm, National, where he was a partner.

Advertisement

"We look forward to Michael taking the helm of MABC, the voice of the mining industry in British Columbia," said chairperson Rob Rotzinger.

Goehring brings more than 20 years' experience in public affairs and strategic communications in the mining, energy, forestry, utilities, technology and trade industries. He has built a strong reputation for advancing public policy files and delivering successful advocacy and communications campaigns.

Advertisement

"Michael's expertise in communications, advocacy and regulatory affairs will strengthen our drive towards positive changes for the mining industry to the benefit of all British Columbians," said Rotzinger.

MABC is the voice of mining in British Columbia, speaking on behalf of operating coal, metal and industrial mineral producers, smelters, and advanced development mining companies in the province.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.166 0.921s - 272pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close