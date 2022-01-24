https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.14 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 15.13 Change: -0.02
Au 1840.68 $/oz Change: 9.66
Pt 1039.50 $/oz Change: 3.50
 
Home / Sector News / Lithium← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

China's Zijin Mining launches first lithium exploration project in DRC

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Close

Embed Video

China's Zijin Mining launches first lithium exploration project in DRC

24th January 2022

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

China's Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd said on Monday it had officially launched its first lithium exploration project through a joint venture with Democratic Republic of Congo- (DRC-) owned firm Cominiere.

The joint venture, called Katamba Mining, has secured mining rights to two greenfield exploration and mining projects at the periphery of the Manono lithium mine in the DRC, "in order to enhance Zijin's competitiveness in new energy minerals," the miner said in a statement.

Advertisement

Manono lithium mine is controlled by Australia's AVZ Minerals, and the mine's reserves of lithium oxide reach 8.78 million tonnes, the statement said.

Global demand for lithium is rising as the mineral is used in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Advertisement

Earlier in November, Zijin Mining had also approved investment in a smelter for its Kamoa-Kakula copper project alongside Ivanhoe Mines in the DRC in a move to reduce reliance on third-party smelters.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.116 0.92s - 272pq - 2rq
   
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2022
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now