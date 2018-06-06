Zimplats tenement splits in two after government deal

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Platinum miner Impala Platinum (Implats), through its Zimbabwean subsidiary Zimplats, has agreed to release 23 903 ha of its mining leases to the Zimbabwean government, effectively splitting its tenement in two.

The Zimbabwean government previously expressed its intention to compulsorily acquire land measuring 27 948 ha within Zimplat’s special mining lease area in support of the government’s efforts to enable participation by other investors in the platinum mining industry in Zimbabwe.

Implats told shareholders on Wednesday that following the release of ground, Zimplats now holds two separate and non-contiguous pieces of land measuring a combined 24 632 ha.

Zimplats has applied for, and was granted with effect from May 31, two separate mining leases over the two pieces of land, which measure 6 605 ha and 18 027 ha respectively.

The smaller tenement area hosts the historical Hartley mining area and the Selous metallurgical complex, while the larger tenement hosts the Ngezi mining operations, which include the future portal 10 mining area.

The new mining leases will replace the special mining lease held by Zimplats, which was due for renewal in August next year, and will be valid for the life-of-mine of Zimplat’s mining operations.