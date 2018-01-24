Zimbabwe's gold output rose to 24.8 t in 2017 – central bank

HARARE – Zimbabwe's full year gold production rose to 24.8 t in 2017 from 22.7 t the previous year, the central bank's refining and printing subsidiary said on Wednesday.

Gold is the southern African nation's top mineral export earner, with production rising in the last four years after small-scale and individual miners received financial and equipment support from the government.

