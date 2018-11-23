Zimbabwe plans refinery for the country's platinum mines – budget document

HARARE – Zimbabwe is planning to build a base metals and precious metals refinery that will process platinum from all the country's platinum mines, a budget statement released on Thursday said.

The country, which is home to the second largest known deposits of platinum after South Africa, will impose a 5% tax on export of platinum concentrates in 2019 in a bid to encourage local processing of the metal.

Without giving details, the budget statement said Impala Platinum's local unit Zimplats had shelved its $131-million project to refurbish a base metals refinery to pave way for the national project.

It was not clear who would be behind the new project or its shareholders.

Zimplats chief executive Alex Mhembere did not immediately respond to calls to his mobile phone.

Implats and Anglo American Platinum have operations in Zimbabwe, while Sibanye-Stillwater also has a joint venture mine with Implats in the country.

Privately-owned Karo Resources has previously said it was planning $4.2-billion platinum mining project, including a precious metals refinery in Zimbabwe.

A Russian consortium and Zimbabwean investors is developing a platinum project in Darwendale near Harare.

The project had stalled under former president Robert Mugabe, who resigned after a coup last year, but was revived when Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov visited Zimbabwe in March.