Zanaga, Chinese entity to develop Congo-Brazzaville iron-ore project

Aim-listed Zanaga Iron Ore has signed a framework agreement with China Overseas Infrastructure Development and Investment Corporation (Coidic) and Jumelles for cooperation on mining infrastructure for the Zanaga project in Congo-Brazzaville.

Jumelles is a joint venture company between Zanaga and global miner Glencore.

Advertisement



The framework agreement reflects the companies’ intention to explore cooperation opportunities for progressing the infrastructure and financing requirements for the project, both in the near term and longer term.

The infrastructure to be evaluated for the project includes rail, port, power, processing plant, road haul and mining infrastructure.

Advertisement



Zanaga envisions that two-million tonnes a year of iron-ore will be delivered to the Pointe Noire Special Economic Zone (SEZ), in Brazzaville, which will support development of a proposed steel production facility.