http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1353.60 $/oz Change: -1.77
Pt 1001.50 $/oz Change: -4.31
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
LUSAKA|Finance|Mining|Power|Zambia|Finance|Edgar Lungu|Hakainde Hichilema|Harry Kalaba|Margaret Mwanakatwe|Michael Sata|Richard Musukwa
|Finance|Mining|Power|Zambia||
lusaka|finance|mining|power|zambia|finance-industry-term|edgar-lungu|hakainde-hichilema|harry-kalaba|margaret-mwanakatwe|michael-sata|richard-musukwa
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Zambia's President Lungu appoints new finance, mining ministers

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Zambia's President Lungu appoints new finance, mining ministers

15th February 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LUSAKA – Zambian President Edgar Lungu appointed new finance and mining ministers in a reshuffle on Wednesday that included changes in numerous other departments as well.

Margaret Mwanakatwe was appointed finance minister while Richard Musukwa was named minister of mining, the government said in a statement. Government was not immediately available to comment on the reasons for the cabinet changes.

Advertisement

The southern African nation has been in turmoil since Lungu defied resistance from inside the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) and indicated that he plans to run for re-election in 2021.

Zambia’s constitution limits presidents to two terms but Lungu argues that his first period as leader doesn’t count because he did not serve a full term after he assumed power following the death of predecessor Michael Sata in 2014.

Advertisement

Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba, seen as a potential PF candidate in a 2021 presidential election, resigned in January.

The opposition have also accused Lungu of intimidation after he invoked emergency powers in July last year to deal with “acts of sabotage” by his political opponents.

The period saw main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema arrested at his home for plotting to overthrow the government. The government subsequently dropped the charges.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.192 1.117s - 267pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close