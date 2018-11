Zambia's copper output up 10.4% y/y in September

LUSAKA – Zambia's annual copper output rose 10.4% in September to 631 359 tonnes, the central bank in Africa's second-biggest producer of the industrial metal said on Wednesday.

Some mining companies operating in Zambia include NFC Africa, majority owned by China Non-ferrous Metals Company Limited (CNMC), Canada’s First Quantum Minerals, Glencore, Barrick Gold and Vedanta Resources.

