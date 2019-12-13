https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.15 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 14.53 Change: -0.03
Au 1476.79 $/oz Change: 4.33
Pt 924.50 $/oz Change: -14.55
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

First Quantum launches arbitration against Zambian State miner

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

First Quantum launches arbitration against Zambian State miner

13th December 2019

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LUSAKA – First Quantum Minerals has begun arbitration proceedings against Zambian State miner ZCCM-IH to try to resolve a dispute over a money transfer to the parent company of Kansanshi Mining, which is majority-owned by the Toronto-listed group.

The arbitration proceedings follow a criminal complaint made by State-owned ZCCM-IH against the alleged unauthorised transfer of money by Kansanshi Mining to First Quantum's local subsidiary.

Advertisement

ZCCM-IH in a separate case, launched action in October 2016 to sue First Quantum for $1.4-billion over claims that the Canadian company borrowed $2.3-billion from its Zambian copper mining subsidiary Kansanshi Mining without informing ZCCM-IH, a minority shareholder.

The transfer in the latest case was made between Kansanshi Mining, which is 80% owned by First Quantum and 20% owned by ZCCM-IH, to Kansanshi Holdings – the Zambian-registered vehicle through which Toronto-listed First Quantum owns its majority stake.

Advertisement

A ZCCM-IH official, who declined to be named, said the company had received information on Friday that Kansanshi Holdings intended to appeal for arbitration over the dispute. The statement said arbitration would take place in London.

She declined to give further details of the money transfer or when it was alleged to have occurred. She declined to comment further. First Quantum could not be immediately contacted for comment.

The Canadian miner has been embroiled in a dispute with the Zambian government after being handed a $5.8-billion bill for unpaid import duties last year.

 

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.26 1s - 269pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close