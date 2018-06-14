http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1300.80 $/oz Change: 6.94
Pt 902.00 $/oz Change: 7.59
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Yendon DFS on the cards after positive results

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Yendon DFS on the cards after positive results

14th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – A prefeasibility study (PFS) into the Yendon alumina project, in Victoria, has estimated that the project would require a capital investment of A$271-million to support a yearly production of 8 000 t of high purity alumina.

ASX-listed Hill End Gold on Thursday reported that the project was expected to have a net present value of A$692-million and an internal rate of return of 34%, with average annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation estimated at A$133-million based on a forecast sales price of A$25 200/t.

Advertisement

“The PFS shows Yendon is well placed to meet the growing demand for high purity alumina, including that from the lithium battery industry,” said Hill End MD Martin McFarlane.

“The outlook for the high purity alumina market is very strong, with the rapid growth witnessed over the past decade expected to continue due to the solid outlook for LEDs and other markets for synthetic sapphire derived from high purity alumina, as well as the booming market for lithium batteries.”

Advertisement

Hill End will conduct further testwork on the high product alumina produced from Yendon to establish a 99.999% specification.

In light of the PFS results, the company will now start planning for definitive feasibility study on Yendon.

“Hill End would now use the information derived from the PFS to help secure offtake agreements for Yendon over the coming year. To facilitate this, planning is under way to construct a locked-cycle pilot plant to enable commercial samples of Yendon alumina to be trialed by potential customers,” said McFarlane.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.173 0.742s - 253pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close