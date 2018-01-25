http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.75 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 11.89 Change: 0.04
Au 1348.87 $/oz Change: 2.50
Pt 1017.00 $/oz Change: 7.99
 
Home / Sector News / Gold← Back
Johannesburg|Design|PROJECT|Resources|Xtract Resources|Equipment|Colin Bird|Operations
|Design|PROJECT|Resources||Equipment||Operations
johannesburg|design|project|resources|xtract-resources|equipment|colin-bird|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Xtract reports good progress at Manica project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Xtract reports good progress at Manica project

25th January 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Combined attributable income from Aim-listed Xtract Resources’ Mozambique-based Manica project amounted to $801 000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The project’s alluvial operational costs for the period amounted to $254 000, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Advertisement

"The last quarter represented the commencement of operations with its attendant set-backs and problems. The contractors solved the issues with design modifications, extraction scheduling changes and increased equipment. The operations are progressing favourably, and we expect first-quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2018 to show an overall improvement in productivity and attributable income to Xtract,” noted chairperson Colin Bird.

Xtract said it would continue to explore opportunities to work with other operators and review other concessions in the Manica and surrounding areas.

Advertisement

Edited by: Samantha Herbst
Creamer Media Deputy Editor

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.093 1.933s - 609pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close