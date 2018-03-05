Workers at Cajamarquilla zinc smelter in Peru start strike -union

LIMA – Workers at the Cajamarquilla zinc smelter in Peru, controlled by Brazilian miner Nexa Resources SA', started an indefinite strike on Monday to demand a wage increase and better benefits, a union leader said.

The strike started at 12:30 GMT and has affected production at the smelter, said the union's secretary general, Simon Diaz. "But we know the company has hired replacement workers," Diaz added by phone.

Nexa Resources, previously known as Votorantim Metais Holding, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cajamarquilla, about 20 km east of Lima, produced some 312 000 t of zinc last year, about 8.5% less than in 2016, according to government data.