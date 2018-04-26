http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.10 Change: 0.03
R/$ = 12.39 Change: 0.05
Au 1325.33 $/oz Change: 1.40
Pt 912.00 $/oz Change: -11.12
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Perth|Coal|Gas|LNG|Manufacturing|Power|Projects|Woodside|Gas Sale|Local Manufacturing|Manufacturing |Natural Gas|Oil And Gas|Oil And Gas Producer|Supply Gas|Burrup Peninsula|Peter Coleman|Scarborough|Western Australia|Western Australia
|Coal|Gas|LNG|Manufacturing|Power|Projects||Manufacturing |Oil And Gas|||||
perth|coal|gas|lng|manufacturing|power|projects|woodside-company|gas-sale|local-manufacturing|manufacturing-industry-term|natural-gas|oil-and-gas|oil-and-gas-producer|supply-gas|burrup-peninsula|peter-coleman|scarborough|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Woodside signs gas supply MoU with Perdaman

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Woodside signs gas supply MoU with Perdaman

26th April 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Australian oil and gas producer Woodside has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with multinational Perdaman to supply gas to the proposed $3.5-billion coal-to-urea plant being developed on the Burrup Peninsula.

Under the MoU, Woodside will supply some 125 TJ/d of domestic gas to the proposed two-million-tonne-a-year plant.

Advertisement

CEO Peter Coleman said on Thursday that the MoU demonstrated Woodside’s commitment to finding innovative ways to power the Pilbara and support local manufacturing and exports for Western Australia.

“Supplying domestic gas from our portfolio will underpin a fresh wave of investment in the Pilbara region. Our Burrup Hub projects can support the economic diversification of the region in the years ahead and ensure we are positioned to meet long-term global liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand,” he said.

Advertisement

The gas will be supplied from Woodside’s portfolio of domestic gas, underpinned by the proposed Scarborough development. The supply will start from the early 2020s for a period of between 20 and 25 years.

Woodside and Perdaman have committed to negotiate in good faith a gas sale and purchase agreement consistent with the terms of the MoU.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.434 1.256s - 565pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close