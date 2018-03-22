Wolf makes interim MD’s appointment permanent

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – UK-focused tin and tungsten miner Wolf Minerals has appointed Richard Lucas as MD with effect from March 21.

Lucas was appointed as interim MD in April last year, as part of the leadership transition and the need for a greater on-site executive team commitment to turn around the Drakelands mine, in England.

“The board is delighted with the progress of Richard and his team over the last 12 months,” said chairperson John Hopkins.

Since assuming the interim role and moving to the UK, Lucas has initiated a comprehensive operating turnaround plan, which has resulted in strong improvements in concentrate production and sales, as well as operational reliability and performance.

In addition, he is leading the asset optimisation at the Drakelands mine and has been effective in securing funding for ongoing operations and organic growth.

Lucas started with Wolf in April 2011 as CFO and company secretary.