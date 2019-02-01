Whabouchi construction halted after cafeteria fire

Construction of the Whabouchi mining project, in the James Bay area of Quebec, was halted on Thursday, following a fire in the cafeteria of a nearby workcamp.

The facility is owned and operated by an outside contractor and is located about 15 km away from Nemaska Lithium’s Whabouchi site.

The company said that it had located an alternate cafeteria facility to accommodate its employees. Mine construction activities would resume on February 5.



