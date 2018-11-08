http://www.miningweekly.com
WGC launches gold data, analytics and research platform

WGC launches gold data, analytics and research platform

8th November 2018

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

The World Gold Council (WGC) on Thursday launched Goldhub, a source of data, insights and analytical tools to help investors understand gold's value as a strategic asset.

Goldhub will provide investors with a range of data that is necessary when making informed decisions in relation to gold investment.

It provides users with vetted and validated data, with detailed methodology notes, from multiple public and commercial sources, as well as the WGC's own market data, to power informed investment decisions.

For the first time, it provides users with interactive tools, which include the portfolio simulator, which enables new and seasoned investors to create virtual portfolios and compare their historical performance, including risk-adjusted returns.

Further, visual analytics and data download options will allow users to analyse gold market data, helping them develop and verify their own insights.

It also boasts a wealth of research on the role, drivers and performance of gold, which form a rich resource to support strategic asset management.

The range of material also provides research and insight into specific areas of the gold market, such as developments in key markets such as China and India, the potential effect of macroeconomic variables on the outlook for gold, or buying trends among central banks, to name a few.

"We believe Goldhub will be transformative, as it will help investors better understand how gold works and how to evaluate its role in their portfolios.

"Last year, we commissioned two research studies among institutional investors and both cited a lack of data as a key reason for not investing in gold. Goldhub will fill that gap," WGC chief market strategist and head of research John Reade commented.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

