WFDB appoints World Diamond Mark chairperson

Former Dubai Diamond Exchange president Peter Meeus has been appointed chairperson of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses’ (WFDB’s) World Diamond Mark (WDM) programme.

“I am delighted that Peter has agreed to take over as chairperson of the WDM, which was created by the WFDB in 2012. Peter has enormous experience in the diamond sector and is known throughout the global diamond trade,” comments WFDB president Ernie Blom.

He adds that the work of the WDM is “critically important” in spreading awareness of diamond jewellery and to help boost diamond sales globally.

“The WDM aims to build trust in the jewellery shop and, as a result, support demand for diamonds. Through education and digital marketing, the WDM will provide retailers with the tools to showcase their integrity and create a consumer confidence programme that will strengthen public trust in diamonds,” says Meeus.