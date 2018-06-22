http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.78 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 13.52 Change: 0.05
Au 1269.45 $/oz Change: 4.59
Pt 866.00 $/oz Change: 1.24
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

West African updates Sanbrado feasibility study

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

West African updates Sanbrado feasibility study

22nd June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – An updated feasibility study (FS) into the Sanbrado gold project, in Burkina Faso, has increased the project’s production expectations and the mine life, owner West African Resources reported on Friday.

Sanbrado is expected to produce an average of 211 000 oz/y of gold over the first five years of operation, with production averaging 133 000 oz/y over the 11-year life of mine.

Advertisement

The production estimate was up from the original 2017 feasibility study, which estimated that the Sanbrado project would produce about 93 000 oz/y over a nine-year mine life, producing 150 000 oz/y over the first three years of operation.

Life of mine recoveries have increased from an estimated 810 000 oz to 1.46-million ounces of gold.

Advertisement

The project’s estimated capital costs also increased, from the $131-million estimated in the original FS, to $185-million; however, the post tax net present value rose from $100-million to $405-million, while the post tax internal rate of return increased from 21% to 49%.

All-in sustaining costs for the life of the mine are estimated at $640/oz in the updated FS, compared with the original estimate of $759/oz.

The updated FS included a 76% increase in the probable ore reserve at Sanbrado, which is now estimated at 1.6-million ounce, and a 40% increase in the indicated resource at the M1 South deposit, which is estimated at 78 000 oz of gold.

The project is estimated to have a mineral resource of 2.35-million ounces of gold in the indicated category, and 0.55-million ounces in the inferred category.

West African MD Richard Hyde said that the updated FS confirmed that Sanbrado was a robust, hig- margin gold project.

He added that substantial upside also existed at Sanbrado, revealed by the recent high-grade intercepts beneath the reserves, which showed scope to extend the life of the M1 South deposit past four-and-a-half years.

A scoping study has also started to focus on the underground potential of the M5 deposit, while drilling at M1 South and M5 will be ongoing, with further resource and reserve updates expected by year-end.

In the meantime, Hyde said that discussions with project financiers were also under way, and the company was hoping to appoint a banking syndicate by the fourth quarter of this year.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.366 2.045s - 562pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close