Wa reserves top 1Moz

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Azumah Resources has reported a 65% increase in the ore reserve at its Wa gold project, in Ghana, taking the reserve estimate to more than one-million ounces.

“The Wa gold project is now transformed into an extremely compelling development opportunity, without even considering the evolving prospect of underground mining presented by the recent discovery of high-grade, below-pit mineralisation at Kunche and Bepkong,” said Azumah MD Stephen Stone.

“The Wa gold project is now well primed to be Ghana’s next commercial-scale gold mine, with mining leases already granted, environmental permits well advanced, grid power to site and the strong support of the Ghana government.”

Stone said that the remainder of 2019 would be dedicated to finalising a feasibility study on the project, and preparing for project development.

“We also have several opportunities to materially enhance the project, not the least through continued exploration of our vast 2 400 km2 prospective tenure, and these are all being vigorously pursued,” said Stone.

The feasibility study being considered is based on an average 107 000 oz of gold production a year, with a mine life estimate of 11 years.