http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1325.70 $/oz Change: 3.57
Pt 968.00 $/oz Change: 5.84
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Boke|CONAKRY|Kamsar|Africa|Alcoa|Aluminium|Boke|COMPAGNIE DES|Mining|Projects|Rio Tinto Alcan|Africa|Guinea|Electricity Cuts|Mining|Alpha Conde|Cellou Dalein Diallo|Frederic Bouzigues|Infrastructure|Iron Ore|Mamadou Diallo
|Africa|Aluminium|Mining|Projects||Africa|||Infrastructure|Iron Ore|
boke-city|conakry|kamsar|africa-company|alcoa|aluminium|boke-company|compagnie-des|mining|projects|rio-tinto-alcan|africa|guinea|electricity-cuts|mining-industry-term|alpha-conde|cellou-dalein-diallo|frederic-bouzigues|infrastructure|iron-ore|mamadou-diallo
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Violent protests in Guinea disrupt some bauxite shipments

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Violent protests in Guinea disrupt some bauxite shipments

13th March 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

CONAKRY – Opposition supporters in Guinea protested and erected barricades in the mining towns of Boke and Kamsar on Tuesday, disrupting some shipments of the aluminium ore bauxite, industry officials said.

The unrest sparked by a row over local elections held in February spread from Conakry, paralysing much of the capital since protests erupted on Monday. In Boke, police responded to protests on Tuesday with teargas and clubs, a resident said.

Advertisement

Spokesmen for the police and government were not immediately available to comment on the demonstrations in Africa's top producer of bauxite that has regularly faced political violence.

The West African nation's opposition parties are demanding the publication of results from local elections held on Feb. 4 that allies of President Alpha Conde say they have won.

Advertisement

"It's a situation that is causing losses with our boats stranded and waiting to be loaded," Frederic Bouzigues, managing director of Société Minière de Boke (SMB), told Reuters.

In Kamsar, an official with the national mining infrastructure agency said barricades blocked a train carrying ore from Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinee (CBG) on Monday.

The official, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media, said the obstacles were later removed and the train was allowed to continue on its way.

CBG officials could not immediately be reached on Tuesday.

The bauxite industry in Guinea is flourishing even as development of huge iron ore deposits in its forested interior have stalled due to a slump in global commodities prices.

Its main exporters are SMB, which produced around 30-million tonnes of bauxite last year, and CBG, owned by the Guinean state, Alcoa, Rio Tinto Alcan and Dadco, with output of around 15-million tonnes a year.

Boke and Kamsar were the scene of repeated bouts of unrest last year with residents protesting about electricity cuts, pollution and a perceived failure of mining projects to raise living standards.

"It's really hot here at the moment with these barricades and tyres being burned by the protesters. The gendarmes intervened with teargas and clubs," said Boke resident Mamadou Diallo.

The opposition, led by Cellou Dalein Diallo, are demanding the release of full results and poll documents from the February vote, saying the election was marred by fraud.

The protests have coincided with a five-week strike by teachers demanding a salary increase.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.226 0.99s - 253pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close