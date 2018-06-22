http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.78 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 13.52 Change: 0.05
Au 1269.45 $/oz Change: 4.59
Pt 866.00 $/oz Change: 1.24
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Victoria reveals changes to EPA

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Victoria reveals changes to EPA

22nd June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Victorian Environment Minister Lily D’Ambrosio has introduced the Environment Protection Amendment Bill 2018 into Parliament, which will give the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) the powers and tools it needs to stop pollution.

The Bill was part of the Victorian government’s A$180-million reform of the EPA, and base based on recommendations by an Independent Inquiry into the EPA.

Advertisement

In an Australian first, the Bill introduces an enforceable General Environmental Duty to make polluters responsible for eliminating or reducing risks posed to human health or the environment.

Breaches of the General Environmental Duty will result in penalties and sanctions, including criminal charges, with higher maximum penalties to better reflect the seriousness of environmental offences.

Advertisement

The Bill includes a range of measures to help the EPA do its job, including strengthening powers for EPA Authorised Officers to enter premises and investigate suspected breaches of the law.

 “Victorians expect an EPA that can stop polluters and properly enforce the law, that’s what this legislation will deliver,” the Minister said.

“We’re making sure Victoria’s EPA has the people, powers and resources it needs to do its job and protect Victoria’s environment.”

The Bill also introduces third-party rights, which will give affected community members the opportunity to seek civil remedies to enforce the Environment Protection Act.

In addition, to cut red tape, EPA will be given a more flexible environmental audit system and range of licences, permits, and registrations.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:3.17 3.927s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close