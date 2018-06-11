Vale to proceed with Voisey’s Bay expansion

http://www.miningweekly.com
11th June 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

Diversified major Vale will proceed with the construction of the Voisey’s Bay underground mine and will invest close to $2-billion in the project, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball announced on Monday.

The investment by Vale will extend the operational life of Voisey’s Bay, currently an openpit mine, by about 15 years.

Vale halted the expansion project last year, when the company announced a review of its worldwide operations amid a persistent downturn in nickel prices.

Vale’s head of operations in Labrador, Peter Langlois, said that the company would immediately begin to ramp up its workforce and execute work to support underground development at Voisey’s Bay.

Construction would start this summer and first ore production from the underground mine was expected by no later than April 2021.

“We are entering a remarkable and exciting period of transition in our Labrador operations. We have always known that the openpit was going to be exhausted at some point and going underground was the next natural step,” Langlois said.

Vale executive director for base metals, Eduardo Bartolomeo, commented that its Voisey’s Bay operation was a “huge source of pride” for the group.

The project would create 16 000 person years of employment during the five-year construction period, peaking at 4 800 in 2020. Once operational, 1 700 in jobs would be created at the underground mine and the Long Harbour processing plant.

 

