http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.51 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 13.16 Change: 0.00
Au 1298.94 $/oz Change: 2.63
Pt 904.00 $/oz Change: -2.99
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|RIO DE JANEIRO|Aggregate|Cobalt 27 Capital|PROJECT|Underground|Vale SA|Canada|Voisey’s Bay Complex|Randy Smallwood|Operations
Gold||Aggregate|PROJECT|Underground|||||Operations
gold|rio-de-janeiro|aggregate|cobalt-27-capital|project|underground|vale-sa-company|canada|voiseys-bay-complex-facility|randy-smallwood|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Vale signs $690m in cobalt deals with Wheaton, Cobalt 27

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Vale signs $690m in cobalt deals with Wheaton, Cobalt 27

11th June 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

RIO DE JANEIRO – Vale SA reached agreements to sell future production of cobalt for $690-million upfront as producers look to capitalize on the battery-commodity boom to raise cash for investments.

The deal includes $390-million from Wheaton Precious Metals and $300-million from Cobalt 27 Capital, the companies said in separate statements Monday. Vale will "sell an aggregate total of 75% cobalt stream," with deliveries to begin January 2021.

Advertisement

The funds will help pay for a $1.7-billion project to mine underground at the Voisey’s Bay complex in Canada, an operation that predominately churns out nickel.

The Brazilian miner announced the expansion plans alongside local government officials earlier Monday. Vale had been looking for financing to extend the life of the mine by transiting to underground from open-pit operations and had said a so-called streaming arrangement was among options.

Advertisement

In streaming, an investor provides upfront funding to miners in exchange for a share of their future output. Historically, they have tended to be for precious metals like gold and silver, but the boom in cobalt prices has added a new commodity to the mix.

“We’re pretty excited about the deal,” Wheaton CEO Randy Smallwood said by telephone. “We know there was more than us in the space but it got narrowed down to the two of us pretty quick.”

The stream is expected to increase Wheaton’s operating cashflow by more than 10% starting in 2021, he said.

Wheaton still has "lots of firepower" for additional streaming transactions and expects to announce a precious metals deal of between $300-million and $500-million in the next few months, he said.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.311 0.877s - 563pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close