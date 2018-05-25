http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.55 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.50 Change: 0.01
Au 1301.61 $/oz Change: -2.13
Pt 901.50 $/oz Change: -9.36
 
Home / Latest News← Back
RIO DE JANEIRO|PROJECT|Vale|S11D Mine|Iron Ore|Iron-ore|S11D|Para
|PROJECT|||Iron Ore|Iron-ore||
rio-de-janeiro|project|vale|s11d-mine|iron-ore|iron-ore-person|s11d|para
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Vale sees key mine topping iron-ore output forecasts in 2018 – source

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Vale sees key mine topping iron-ore output forecasts in 2018 – source

25th May 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazilian miner Vale expects iron-ore output at its premier S11D mine to reach 58-million tonnes this year, above an official forecast of 50-million to 55-million tonnes, a person familiar with the matter said.

The expected increase is due mainly to selling more "canga," or iron-ore with a higher grade of contaminants - along with iron-ore, since it has shown strong demand, said the person, who spoke this week. The source requested anonymity because the data is confidential.

Advertisement

When asked for comment, Vale reiterated the official forecast issued in December.

The world's largest iron-ore producer is still ramping up production at the S11D mine in the Amazonian state of Para, which was inaugurated in December 2016.

Advertisement

Heavy capital spending on the project drove up Vale's debt, coinciding with a sharp slide in iron ore prices. Vale currently expects the mine to produce 90-million tonnes of iron-ore annually when it completes its rampup in 2020.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.509 1.466s - 563pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close