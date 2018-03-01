Vale says Samarco should resume operations by year-end or early 2019

RIO DE JANEIRO – Executives at Brazilian miner Vale said on Wednesday that the Samarco mine may resume operations around the end of this year or in early 2019, but cautioned that the process depends on obtaining environmental licenses.

Work at the Samarco mine, a joint venture between Vale and Australia's BHP Billiton, was halted after a tailings dam burst in November 2015, killing 19 people and unleashing Brazil's worst environmental crisis.

