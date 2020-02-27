https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.68 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 15.29 Change: 0.02
Au 1648.90 $/oz Change: -3.55
Pt 920.58 $/oz Change: -13.11
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Vale says iron-ore ship was damaged

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Vale says iron-ore ship was damaged

27th February 2020

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

RIO/SAO PAULO – Brazilian miner Vale said on Wednesday the bow of the iron ore ship "MV Stellar Banner" was damaged after leaving a port in the northern Brazilian state of Maranhao on Monday.

Vale said in a statement that the ship, which is 100 km off the Brazilian coast, is owned and operated by the South Korean company Polaris. A crew of 20 people has been evacuated from the damaged ship.

Advertisement

The ship was heading to the Chinese city of Qingdao with 275 000 t of iron-ore, according to Refinitiv data.

The port authority in Maranhao said the ship is stranded with an iron ore load. Vale did not immediately comment on that.

Advertisement

Shares in Vale were down more than 9% on Wednesday, following global concerns about the spread of a new coronavirus.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.22 0.949s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close