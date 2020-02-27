Vale says iron-ore ship was damaged

RIO/SAO PAULO – Brazilian miner Vale said on Wednesday the bow of the iron ore ship "MV Stellar Banner" was damaged after leaving a port in the northern Brazilian state of Maranhao on Monday.

Vale said in a statement that the ship, which is 100 km off the Brazilian coast, is owned and operated by the South Korean company Polaris. A crew of 20 people has been evacuated from the damaged ship.

The ship was heading to the Chinese city of Qingdao with 275 000 t of iron-ore, according to Refinitiv data.

The port authority in Maranhao said the ship is stranded with an iron ore load. Vale did not immediately comment on that.

Shares in Vale were down more than 9% on Wednesday, following global concerns about the spread of a new coronavirus.