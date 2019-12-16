https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.15 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 14.50 Change: 0.03
Au 1476.10 $/oz Change: 2.84
Pt 931.00 $/oz Change: -7.07
 
Home / Sector News / Ferrous Metals / Ferrous Metals Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Vale dam near site of January disaster has 'cracks' - TV station

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Vale dam near site of January disaster has 'cracks' - TV station

16th December 2019

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

RIO DE JANEIRO – State prosecutors in Brazil have identified cracks in a tailings dam owned by iron ore mining company Vale and have asked the firm to hire an independent auditor to look in to the matter, a television station reported on Friday night.

The report on Brazil's TV program "Jornal da Band" said it obtained the documents regarding the B-5 dam from prosecutors in the state of Minas Gerais through a freedom of information request. The dam is located near the town of Brumadinho, where a Vale tailings dam burst in January, killing hundreds. As a result, the mining-dependent region is on high alert for any possible deficiencies in the hundreds of tailings dams that spot the area.

Advertisement

During an October meeting with prosecutors, Vale declined to commit to an independent audit, the station reported.

The station quoted Vale as saying the cracks "have not been presenting any changes and do not compromise the structure." The company also said three separate firms are already attending to the security of the B-5 dam.

Advertisement

In comments to Jornal da Band, the company added that the cracks were superficial, presented no risk to the dam's integrity and had been self-reported to the nation's mining regulator.

"Currently, (the dam's) security level is appropriate as attested to by the most recent regular inspection, carried out by an independent company in August 2019, which confirmed the stability of the structure," Vale said in an email to Reuters.

The dam, located at Vale's Mutuca mine, is responsible for the containment of about 11 million cubic meters of tailings waste, similar to the amount of waste that was released at Brumadinho, Jornal da Band said. It said 93 people lived in an immediate danger zone downstream of the B-5 dam.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.228 1.356s - 271pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close